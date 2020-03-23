Maryland among schools to make Gonzaga 5-star QB Caleb Williams' final five list

Gonzaga College High School quarterback Caleb Williams has narrowed his list of college options down to a final five, and the University of Maryland was among that group he announced Monday on social media.

Williams, a 5-star dual-threat prospect on 247Sports and Rivals, also named reigning national champion LSU, along with Clemson, Penn State and Oklahoma in his top five.

The other schools present stiff competition for Maryland to land one of, if not the, best quarterbacks from the class of 2021. LSU, Clemson and Oklahoma each made the College Football Playoff last season, LSU winning it all over a Clemson team that won the championship two of the previous three seasons. And Penn State, a Big Ten rival of Maryland's, has had much more recent success as one of the better college football teams in the country.

Maryland, of course, has the whole hometown thing going for it, and second-year head coach Mike Locksley is one of the better recruiters in college football -- the Terps flipped 5-star WR Rakim Jarrett from LSU. Maryland was also the first school to offer Williams.

Williams has led Gonzaga to two WCAC championship games, winning it all as a sophomore, and last season he accounted for nearly 40 touchdowns and 3,000 yards.

