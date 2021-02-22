Maryland adds to QB room with addition of local three-star Preston Howard

Terps add QB with addition of local three-star Preston Howard originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Mike Locksley continued his recent recruiting success this weekend adding three-star quarterback Preston Howard to the Maryland football program.

Howard is the 10th-ranked dual threat quarterback in the 2022 class and the ninth-ranked player in the state of Maryland. The local product plays at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Md. He currently comes in at 363rd among all players in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Howard is a quality quarterback prospect, but he may not wind up at the position in college. He has the size and athleticism to be used in a number of ways when on the field and may see time at tight end, according to Inside MD Sports, who says Howard is viewed "as an athlete" by Maryland and that the prospect is comfortable playing either position.

"They are saying they will give me a chance at quarterback but if that doesn't work, they would change my position," Howard told IMS during the recruiting process. "I am the type of guy who is going to do whatever the coach wants me to do. If we need a position filled, I am going to play it."

If he does play quarterback at Maryland, he'll be filling a big need. The future of the position at Maryland is light on prospects. Right now Taulia Tagovailoa is the only scholarship player in the QB room, though they'll also be adding transfer Reece Udinski from VMI.

The Terps are reportedly hoping to add multiple quarterbacks in the 2022 class, which makes sense considering the lack of depth behind Tagovailoa. Whether or not Howard ends up filling one of those spots remains to be seen, but either way he is another strong local addition to an important class for Locksley and the program.