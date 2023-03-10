COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland has hired Josh Gattis as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Gattis joins the Terrapins after one season as Miami’s offensive coordinator. He was fired after the team went 5-7. Prior to that, Gattis was an offensive coordinator at Michigan. He won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant in 2021.

Maryland announced the hire Thursday and also announced the addition of Zac Spavital as safeties coach.

Gattis worked with Maryland coach Michael Locksley when they were on the staff at Alabama in 2018. Gattis joins Kevin Sumlin, who was hired as a co-offensive coordinator at Maryland earlier this offseason.

Dan Enos, Maryland’s previous offensive coordinator, was hired for the same job at Arkansas.

Spavital spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator at Texas State and has also coached at Texas Tech, Houston and Oklahoma.

“The additions of Josh and Zac really bolsters our already strong coaching staff,” Locksley said. “Josh and I have a strong relationship and a proven track record of working together to produce a potent offense. He and I share many of the same philosophies and it should be a very smooth transition.

“Zac comes to us with a history of being part of defenses that have a tremendous amount of success, especially when it comes to being aggressive and taking the ball away.”

Maryland adds Josh Gattis, Zac Spavital to football staff originally appeared on NBCSports.com