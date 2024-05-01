Maryland 4-star DE Cortez Harris includes Spartans in top 10 list

Michigan State football is one of 10 schools still in the hunt for a big-time edge rusher from Maryland.

Four-star defensive end prospect Cortez Harris of Upper Marlboro, Md. released his top 10 schools list on Wednesday, with Michigan State making the cut. The other nine schools on his list were Penn State, Tennessee, Florida, Texas A&M, Syracuse, Michigan, South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia Tech.

Harris ranks as the No. 14 edge rusher and No. 118 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 3 player from Maryland.

Harris is currently scheduled to take official visits to Maryland and Penn State next month.

