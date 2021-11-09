Maryland 3-star defensive end Dashawn Womack talks Rutgers interest and PSU recruitment

Dashawn Womack is emerging as one of the top defensive ends in the nation for the class of 2023.

The Rivals 3-star prospect has several big-time offers including the likes of Oklahoma and Ole Miss but he says the programs currently after him the hardest are Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. Womack checks in at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.

He plays for St. Frances (Baltimore, MD). The Panthers are 7-1 this year, having just beaten St. Thomas More (Oakdale, CT) over the weekend 24-7. They are the No. 16 team in the nation according to Max Preps.

Womack broke down the four programs that are after him the hardest right now although he said his recruitment is open. He plans on majoring in business in college.

What's the message from Penn State?

“They tell me to go 100 percent in the classroom and 100 percent on the field. And they say that they would love to see me in Penn State.”

On potentially visiting Penn State

“I really like their program. I would love to get up there to see one of their games and get a tour of campus and get to know the staff more.”

What is Womack's impression of Rutgers?

“I like Rutgers also. I like the coaches and staff. They all show love and I like the campus.”

His thoughts on Rutgers season so far

“It doesn’t affect me because I could possibly go up there and be a part of the journey to win.”

Womack on Pittsburgh's interest

“They’re telling me that they will love to see me up on their campus and to continue with the journey there as well.”

Womack's thoughts on Virginia Tech

“I like Virginia Tech; I would love to get down there on campus and get to know the coaches and staff more.”

