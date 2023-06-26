Maryland 2025 cornerback has Ohio State in his top eight

This weekend wasn’t just about Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class, it was about making waves in the 2025 cycle as well.

Call it mission accomplished for the Buckeye coaching staff. Kevyn Humes, a 5-foot, 11-inch, 185-pound 2025 Maryland cornerback trimmed down his list to eight main schools, Ohio State was included.

Humes is ranked as the No. 31 cornerback and 310th overall prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Ohio State offered him earlier this month while on an unofficial visit.

Since then Humes has picked up offers from Auburn and Alabama, confirming the fact that he’s one of the most highly sought-after defensive backs in his class.

My recruitment is still open but these are the schools I’ll be taking the most into my consideration.

AGTG🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q6FF1PjZr2 — Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) June 25, 2023

Humes does say his recruitment is still open but it very much seems like he’s gotten the offers he covets. Expect the Buckeyes to continue to go recruit the talented corner until the end.

