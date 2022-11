Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese videogame maker Nintendo Co Ltd raised its annual profit forecast by 18% on Tuesday as a softer yen helped offset slower-than-expected Switch console sales. Nintendo, which earns about 80% of its revenues overseas, expects its net profit to come to 400 billion yen ($2.73 billion) for the year to March 2023, up from the previous forecast of 340 billion yen. The creator of such blockbuster titles as "Super Mario Bros." and "Legend of Zelda" cut its Switch console sales forecast for the business year to 19 million units from 21 million.