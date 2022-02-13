Mary Mary performs ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ prior to Super Bowl 56

Prior to Super Bowl 56 Sunday at SoFi Stadium between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, the duo of Mary Mary did a stirring rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem.

Erica Campbell and Trecina Atkins-Campbell brought a hometown touch to the game as they are from Inglewood, Ca, location of SoFi Stadium and the Super Bowl on Sunday.

