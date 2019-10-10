Mary Hardin-Baylor to vacate 2016 Division III championship

BELTON, Texas (AP) -- The NCAA has ordered Mary Hardin-Baylor to vacate its 2016 Division III national championship because the head football coach let a player use his car for more than 18 months, which was determined to be an improper benefit for a student-athlete.

The NCAA announced its findings Thursday and said it would vacate any victories in which ineligible athletes played. The school said that would include 29 victories over the 2016-2017 seasons and the 2016 championship, a 10-7 win over Wisconsin-Oshkosh. School officials said they will appeal that punishment.

The NCAA said coach Pete Fredenburg loaned a player his 2006 Subaru for the 2016-2017 seasons. He then loaned it to another player, but the car broke down within an hour and had to be towed.

Fredenburg said in a statement he ''unintentionally'' broke the rules. He was previously suspended by the school for three months without pay and sat out the first three games of the 2018 season.

