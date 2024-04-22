Mary Goodwin smashes Bemidji State distance record at Holst Invite

Apr. 21—ST. PAUL — Bemidji State women's track and field senior Mary Goodwin broke a 34-year program record in the 5,000-meter run Saturday afternoon at the Holst Invitational held on the campus of Concordia University-St. Paul.

Goodwin ran a time of 18:03.49 to finish first in the 5,000-meter run, breaking Jayne Dusich's program record time of 18:19.20 set in 1990.

Ten other Beavers set personal records in the event, while the 4x100-meter Relay team of Natalie Fultz, Abbie Disbrow, Abby Syverson and Janice Cole finished first with a time of 50.09.

Lexi Erikson took third in the 800-meter run (2:15.81). Natalie Fultz finished third in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:04.07, which was a personal record.

Zayda Priebe took second place in the javelin throw (107-06) and third in the discus (135-07).