Mary Goodwin, Logan Schoepp named BSU's NSIC Honor Student-Athlete Award winners

Jun. 4—BEMIDJI — The NSIC announced that Bemidji State's Mary Goodwin and Logan Schoepp were the recipients of the 2024 NSIC Honor Student-Athletes for Bemidji State and will receive a post-graduate scholarship.

Goodwin and Schoepp were nominated for the league's prestigious Britton and Kelly Awards as top male and female student-athletes.

The member institutions of the NSIC nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the Britton and Kelly Awards. The nominees must meet the following criteria: a grade point average of 3.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale); evidence of academic excellence beyond the minimum grade point average (scholarship prizes and other academic recognition), evidence of participation in the life of the institution and evidence of participation in at least two-thirds of the varsity events of the individual's primary sport. The award is voted on by the NSIC Faculty Athletic Representatives.

Minnesota Crookston's Madeleine Schneider was the 2024 Willis R. Kelly Scholar-Athlete Award winner and Minnesota Duluth's Arik Johnson was the 2024 Dr. William Britton Scholar-Athlete Award winner.

The 30 student-athletes nominated for the NSIC's two most prestigious awards will also be recognized as NSIC Male and Female Honor Student-Athletes of the Year at their respective institutions. Schneider and Johnson will be recognized on Tuesday, July 9 at the NSIC Hall of Fame Banquet in Bloomington. and will each receive a $3,000 post-graduate scholarship.

Goodwin, an exercise science major at Bemidji State, earned a perfect 4.0 GPA over her collegiate career and was the NSIC Outstanding Senior of the Year for Women's Indoor Track and Field and was an NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award winner.

On the track, Goodwin earned NSIC Outdoor All-Conference Team selection in the 3000-meter steeplechase and set program records in the indoor 3000-meter run, indoor 5000-meter Run, outdoor 5000-meter run, outdoor 3000-meter steeplechase and the 5000-meter run in Cross Country.

Schoepp, an accounting major at Bemidji State, also achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA and was the NSIC's Elite 18 Award winner for Men's Golf with the best GPA among all student-athletes competing in the NSIC Championships.

On the course, he led the Beavers to a tie for third place finish at the NSIC Championships and was a All-NSIC Second Team selection. He posted a 75.0 scoring average through 24 rounds during the 2023-24 season and was the individual medalist at the 2023 BSU Invite.

The Britton Award was created in 1985 in honor of Dr. William Britton, a longtime faculty representative at Bemidji State who served on the Athletic Board of Control for the NSIC for 25 years. Britton retired from BSU in 1982 and passed away in March of 2019.

The Kelly Award is named in honor of Willis R. Kelly, an associate professor of physical education at Minnesota-Morris. A member of the NSIC Hall of Fame, Kelly also coordinated the Minnesota-Morris Physical Education Department from 1970-87. She became the first director of women's intercollegiate athletics at Minnesota-Morris in 1976 and was later promoted to athletics director for the whole department. Kelly passed away in 1988.