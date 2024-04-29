Mary Goodwin, Lexi Erickson break program records as Beavers set 11 new personal bests

Apr. 28—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State women's track and field team competed at the Drake Relays, Viking Classic and Rider/Bolstorff Invite this past weekend, where 11 Beavers set new personal best marks, and seniors Mary Goodwin and Lexi Erickson set program records.

Erickson set a new mark record in the 1500-meter run at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, running a time of 4:30.61 to place eighth in the event. Goodwin broke her own program record in the 3000-meter Steeplechase at the Drake Relays with a time of 10:44.82 to finish 17th. The two times were also NCAA Provisional qualifying marks.

At the Viking Classic, Carol Miller (1500-meter run), Makenna Frazier (400-meter Hurdles), Natalie Fultz (high jump) and Mikenna Pattrin (shot put) all posted top marks in their respective events, with Pattrin setting a new personal best.