Mary Free Bed 5K is confidence booster for amputees

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 300 runners took part in this year’s Mary Free Bed Limb Loss Awareness 5K in Kentwood on Saturday.

The sixth annual 5K started at 10 a.m. The goal of the event was to raise awareness of limb loss, build community and raise funds for the city of Kentwood’s adaptive recreation programs.

Around 20 patients from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital ran or walked in the race, one of those patients was Alex Trevino.

A year ago, he was in a coma for one month, after getting sick with Strep A. Both of his legs had to be amputated. After months of hard work and physical therapy at Mary Free Bed, Trevino took part in his first 5K.

Alex Trevino (right) competes in the Mary Free Bed Limb Loss Awareness 5K on April 27, 2024.

“I wanted to challenge myself a bit as well as all the confidence that I was instilled by my physical therapist. She was very confident that I can do (it) today. So I’m kind of having faith in her and doing this to see, hopefully, I can make it through the whole thing,” Trevino said.

He is still going through recovery and said it was incredible to participate in a race that goes to help support people with limb loss.

