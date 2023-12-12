Mary Earps and Stuart Broad on BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist

Broad retired earlier this year - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Mary Earps is the runaway favourite to win the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award, for which the shortlist has been announced.

The England women’s goalkeeper was one of the stand-out performers in the team that reached the final of the World Cup, where they were beaten by Spain.

The other names on the shortlist are Stuart Broad, who retired from international cricket in July; Frankie Dettori, the jockey who retired from racing in the UK (although he continues to ride overseas); Alfie Hewett, the wheelchair tennis player who won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open; Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who won heptathlon gold at the World Championships, and Rory McIlroy, whose highlight of the year was being part of the victorious European Ryder Cup team.

The winner will be announced on December 19. Last year’s winner was Beth Mead, the England Women’s Footballer.

