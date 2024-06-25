Mary Earps set to become ‘highest paid goalkeeper’ as PSG move nears

Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps is closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in France this week.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper is out of contract at Leigh Sports Village this summer and is so far yet to agree fresh terms. Earps joined United in 2019 ahead of their first season in the Women’s Super League.

Since then, she’s gone on to establish herself as England’s number one and has collected numerous individual awards, including being named the FIFA Best Women’s Goalkeeper two years in a row in 2022 and 2023.

90min reported earlier this month that PSG are willing to do whatever it takes to sign Earps this summer and it now appears the French club are closing in on their priority target. According to Le Parisien, PSG are preparing to complete a deal for Earps in the coming days.

The article claims nothing is yet official, with final details still to be ironed out, but United are set to confirm the player's departure later this week. Earps is expected to become the highest-paid goalkeeper in women’s football if the move goes through.

News of PSG’s possible acquisitions, which also includes defender Griedge Mbock from Lyon, comes in light of high profile exits. Sandy Baltimore is reportedly poised to join reigning WSL champions Chelsea, while rumours in France suggest forward Tabitha Chawinga could sign for rivals Lyon.

Earps addressed her United future at the end of last season, telling Sky Sports: "The honest reality is that conversations are still ongoing.

"I've been clear I don't want to make an emotional decision. The beginning of the season was really tough, I felt really upset about things that were being said about me and things that came out that weren't true.

“I've tried to be professional, keep my head down, work hard, get on with my job and that's been hard. I've been a punching bag at times.

“I've asked the club for some confirmation on what they're trying to achieve and when I have those answers I'll be able to make a decision. It's up to the club."