Mary Davids: Your Volusia-Flagler Athlete of the Week for Jan. 1-6
The results are in, and Pine Ridge soccer player Mary Davids has been named the Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 1-6.
The senior dropped three goals and an assist on Atlantic in a 9-1 rout. She claimed 30% of the votes.
Flagler Palm Coast soccer player Lauralee Macleod took second with 28% of the votes.
The News-Journal gathers nominees from scores and stats emailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across the area. Coaches can email nominees to cvinel@gannett.com.
The AOTW poll launches every Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday.
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia-Flagler Athlete of the Week: Pine Ridge's Mary Davids