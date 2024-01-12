Mary Davids: Your Volusia-Flagler Athlete of the Week for Jan. 1-6

Halifax Health is partnering with the News-Journal to honor our Volusia-Flagler area high school athletes every week.

The results are in, and Pine Ridge soccer player Mary Davids has been named the Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 1-6.

The senior dropped three goals and an assist on Atlantic in a 9-1 rout. She claimed 30% of the votes.

Flagler Palm Coast soccer player Lauralee Macleod took second with 28% of the votes.

The News-Journal gathers nominees from scores and stats emailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across the area. Coaches can email nominees to cvinel@gannett.com.

The AOTW poll launches every Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday.

