Mary Baldwin men's basketball wins USA South title, headed to NCAA D3 tournament

Mary Baldwin basketball players celebrate after receiving the USA South tournament championship trophy Saturday, Feb. 24. Mary Baldwin beat Greensboro 72-62 for the title.

STAUNTON — With tears in his eyes, Mary Baldwin senior Quentin Hart walked to the center of the court and accepted the USA South tournament championship trophy Saturday afternoon.

"This sport hasn't always been very nice to me," Hart said. "I didn't really do much in high school and I came here with a goal to make sure I leave with something. And that something was a championship. I'm glad I was able to accomplish that."

Hart finished with 13 points and three assists Saturday in Mary Baldwin's 72-62 win over Greensboro in the USA South tournament championship game. No 1 seed Mary Baldwin grabbed a lead in the final seconds of the first half and never let go of it in conquering a Greensboro team that had beaten them twice in the regular season.

The win earns the Fighting Squirrels a berth in next week's NCAA Division III tournament.

That's a first for the program, but it's a young program, only in its third season as a varsity sport. Hart bought into a vision before the team had ever played a game, arriving in Staunton from Herndon in 2020.

A former all-women's school, Mary Baldwin had just recently added men's sports when the creation of a men's basketball team was announced in August 2019. The first year Hart arrived, Mary Baldwin played a club season in preparation for moving up to varsity and being part of the USA South Athletic Conference the following year.

Hart bought into Coach Matt Griggs more than he did Mary Baldwin or a brand new basketball program.

"Coach is very passionate and he wants to win games," Hart said. "He was able to have a vision, but more importantly he just showed pride and faith in wanting me to come here."

That faith paid off as Hart has become the program's all-time leading scorer. Giggs also said Hart has become Mary Baldwin's best perimeter defender. On Saturday MBU needed both his offense and defense in winning the conference championship.

"It felt good," Hart said. "Coming in my first year I knew I could be part of something special. It's a very process oriented program and I was down for the ride when I came and I'm so glad progress is showing."

Luke Ogle cuts down the net following Mary Baldwin's USA South tournament championship Saturday, Feb, 24. Ogle had 17 points and 8 rebounds in the title win over Greensboro and was named tournament MVP.

Mary Baldwin's Luke Ogle had 15 points and eight rebounds Saturday, both team highs. The 6-7 sophomore out of Chester was named tournament MVP.

"It's really because my teammates and coaches have confidence in me," Ogle said. "The beginning of the year I wasn't playing how I knew I could play, but it was their confidence and faith in me that got me to be the player I could be."

In addition to Ogle and Hart, Mary Baldwin's Jaden Ignacio also was named to the all-tournament team. The junior had 13 points and four assists in Saturday's win.

Four minutes into the second half, Hart knocked down a 3-pointer to start a 17-4 run that turned a one-point lead into a 14-point cushion for Mary Baldwin with just under 11 minutes remaining in the game. In that spurt, Hart added another 3 and Mekhi Reid scored six of his nine points, including a thunderous dunk that got the PAC crowd hyped.

Reid has come off the bench in all 28 of Mary Baldwin's games this year, but Griggs said the sophomore out of Virginia Beach has really bought into his role.

"He gives us an energetic spark," Griggs said. "He's the best athlete that we've got out here and he's probably one of the best athletes in the league. When he can get going and do some good stuff and get a finish around the rim, get a big rebound — he had a big one-on-on defensive block — the team feeds off the energy and the crowd feeds off that energy."

Greensboro, the tournament's second-seed, tried to make several runs in the second half, getting the lead down to seven twice and six once, but never any closer.

"Our halftime talks before coach comes in, we're always saying 'They're going to make runs, they're going to make runs,'" Ogle said. "Our goal is that our runs have to be bigger."

On Saturday they were.

Mary Baldwin will find out where it is playing in the NCAA Tournament on Monday during the Division III men's basketball championship selection show at 1 p.m. on NCAA.com.

"This has always been a dream," Hart said. "But never a reality."

Soon it will be reality for Mary Baldwin men's basketball.

More: Augusta mails property reassessments, appeal deadline March 18

More: Police say nearly $60,000 stolen from Staunton man, suspect extradited from Texas

— Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Mary Baldwin beats Greensboro for USA South tournament championship