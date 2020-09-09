For nearly a decade after the 2005 NBA Draft, a debate raged – Chris Paul or Deron Williams? Marvin Williams drew occasional mention. As in: How the heck did the Hawks – who needed a point guard – pick Marvin Williams No. 2 over Deron Williams (who went No. 3 to the Jazz) and Chris Paul (who went No. 4 to the Hornets)?

But Marvin Williams outlasted that conversation, turned into a quality player and carved out a 15-year NBA career.

That success story ended with the Bucks’ loss to the Heat tonight.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Bucks forward Marvin Williams told @TheUndefeated he is retiring from playing in the NBA after 15 seasons. “I’ve been very blessed. God has been very, very good to me,” Williams said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 9, 2020





The Hawks drafted Williams, who didn’t even start in his lone season at North Carolina, based on his upside. He had the size, athleticism and diverse skill set to intrigue. But Williams never put it all together, creating plenty of frustration in Atlanta.

He joined the Jazz and fit into a newly emerging role around the league – stretch four. That suited him perfectly. He was a reliable outside shooter and good defender. And he wasn’t asked to do too much. Williams then went to Charlotte, got even sharper in his role and secured a big contract.

The Hornets bought out Williams this season so he could join Milwaukee. After never advancing past the second round, this was Williams’ chance on a championship contender. But Milwaukee fizzled in the second round.

Nobody calls Williams a bust anymore. He’s respected and liked throughout the league. He could’ve continued his career and probably even held a rotation role on a good team if he desired.

Instead, he walks away with his head held high.

Marvin Williams retires after 15-year career originally appeared on NBCSports.com