Marvin Williams reportedly working on buyout with Hornets: Where will he land next?

One of the league’s longest-tenured players is hitting the open market.

The Charlotte Hornets are working on a buyout deal with veteran forward Marvin Williams, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

What’s next for Williams?

The 33-year-old 15-year NBA veteran has spent the last six seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. With the Hornets focusing on young players like Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington in the frontcourt, Williams doesn’t provide much value to a lottery-bound team.

Marvin Williams' next NBA stop may be his last. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

A capable defender who shoots 37.6 percent from 3-point distance as a 6-8 forward, Williams will have appeal for a contender seeking reliable depth in its front court.

Williams hasn’t seen much playoff success during his career playing mostly with the Hornets and Atlanta Hawks in addition to a two-year stint with the Utah Jazz. It make sense that he would seek a chance to make a run with a playoff team.

Williams has averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and one assist while seeing his playing time reduced from 28.4 minutes per game last season to 19.7 per game this season.

With reports that Williams has been mulling retirement, his next stop could be his last.

