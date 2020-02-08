Marvin Williams reportedly being bought out by Hornets, to sign with Bucks

The league-leading Milwaukee Bucks just got better.

They made no moves at the trade deadline, but they win the first move of the buyout market — they will get veteran swingman Marvin Williams, who the Charlotte Hornets are buying out. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Forward Marvin Williams is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell ESPN. Williams, 33, will become a free agent target for contending teams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020





Forward Marvin Williams is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after contract buyout from Charlotte, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2020





Williams is a 15-year NBA veteran, a 6’8″ solid rotation player who plays primarily as a stretch four at this point in his career, is a respectable defender, and good in the locker room. He fits with the Bucks’ floor spacing system, he is shooting 37.6 percent from three this season, and 39 percent on catch-and-shoot threes.

How much does this help the Bucks? Watch Boston’s Kemba Waker react to the news.

Kemba Walker’s reaction to Marvin Williams getting bought out and planning to sign with the Bucks: “Damn!” pic.twitter.com/pULuFlqrOW — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) February 8, 2020



