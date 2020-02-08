Marvin Williams reportedly being bought out by Hornets, to sign with Bucks

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

The league-leading Milwaukee Bucks just got better.

They made no moves at the trade deadline, but they win the first move of the buyout market — they will get veteran swingman Marvin Williams, who the Charlotte Hornets are buying out. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad



Williams is a 15-year NBA veteran, a 6’8″ solid rotation player who plays primarily as a stretch four at this point in his career, is a respectable defender, and good in the locker room. He fits with the Bucks’ floor spacing system, he is shooting 37.6 percent from three this season, and 39 percent on catch-and-shoot threes.

How much does this help the Bucks? Watch Boston’s Kemba Waker react to the news.


 

What to Read Next