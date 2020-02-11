Marvin Williams officially signs with Milwaukee Bucks

Sometimes other players can tell you all you need to know about another player and/or signing. For example, watch Marvin Williams‘ former teammate Kemba Walker react to finding out Williams was joining the East-leading Bucks.

Kemba Walker’s reaction to Marvin Williams getting bought out and planning to sign with the Bucks: “Damn!” pic.twitter.com/pULuFlqrOW — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) February 8, 2020

Monday it became official, Williams cleared waivers from the Hornets and immediately signed with the Bucks, something Milwaukee confirmed.

This is a win for the Bucks. Williams is a 15-year NBA veteran, at 6’8″ a reliable role player who can stretch the floor as a four, shooting 37.6 percent from three this season, and 39 percent on catch-and-shoot threes. He’s also a respectable defender who is well-liked in the locker room.

Williams will fit right in with the Bucks five-out system. Look for him to get run through the stretch run of the season, making sure the Bucks’ stars get rest leading into the playoffs, but he likely has a limited postseason role. Whatever that role, Williams makes the Bucks better.