Marvin Williams joins Charlotte Hornets staff

A former UNC basketball standout is staying in North Carolina following his lengthy NBA career.

The Charlotte Hornets have added Marvin Williams to the coaching staff as the team opens up training camp in preparation for the new season. Williams joins the basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court per Rod Boone who covers the Hornets for the News & Observer.

Williams has been retired since 2020, last playing for Milwaukee and is now venturing into the front office side of the game. This is just a start for Williams who could work his way up.

Marvin Williams is back. He has joined the #Hornets basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court. pic.twitter.com/1dW0jdWYxX — Rod Boone (@rodboone) September 28, 2022

After one season at North Carolina, Williams was drafted No. 2 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2005 NBA Draft. He played for Atlanta, Utah, Charlotte, and Milwaukee in his career.

