Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen booked to headline UFC Fight Night on April 6

A UFC event this spring will feature ranked middleweights competing in a pivotal main event.

The promotion announced on Wednesday that former title challenger Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen will headline UFC Fight Night on April 6. Although the event doesn’t have an official venue or location, the UFC has submitted a request with the Nevada State Athletic Commission to host an event on that date at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Vettori (19-6-1 MMA, 9-5-1 UFC) remains No. 5 at 185 pounds in the official UFC rankings, despite going 2-3 in his past five bouts. During that span, Vettori owns wins over Paulo Costa and Roman Dolidze, with losses to then-champion Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and most recently Jared Cannonier in a one-sided unanimous decision last June.

Vettori will face a stern challenge in Allen (23-5 MMA, 11-2 UFC), who is riding a six-fight winning streak since a December 2021 loss to Chris Curtis. While it’s not the No. 1 contender fight he was hoping for, a win over Vettori seemingly would announce No. 8 Allen as a serious title threat at 185 pounds. He’s coming off a submission win over Paul Craig this past November.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie