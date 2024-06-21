Marvin Ridge wins Wells Fargo Cup as NC’s top overall 4A high school sports program

A state championship in girls’ soccer and strong performances in several other sports boosted Marvin Ridge to the 4A Wells Fargo Cup, symbolic of the top high school sports program in North Carolina.

The Mavericks, who piled up a big lead through the fall and winter sports seasons, won comfortably, with 615 points to runner-up Cardinal Gibbons’ 477.5.

Weddington, Myers Park, Cuthbertson and Charlotte Catholic took the No. 3 through 6 spots in 4A.

Croatan was the 3A Wells Fargo Cup winner, with Lake Norman Charter and North Lincoln finishing second and third.

Seaforth edged runner-up Pine Lake Prep in 2A, and Mount Airy was the 1A champion.

Points are awarded for schools’ performances in state playoffs. Champions earn 50 points, with 45 for second, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh, and 15 for eighth. All other teams qualifying for the state playoffs earn five points.

Marvin Ridge’s athletics director, Brian Knab, was named earlier this week as The Charlotte Observer’s Athletics Director of the Year.

The Mavericks swept to the girls’ soccer title, upsetting nationally ranked Ashley in the finals. The Marvin Ridge boys’ lacrosse team reached the final four, and the girls’ lacrosse squad reached the quarterfinals. The school’s baseball, softball and boys’ tennis teams also qualified for postseason play.

Top-10 finishers in each class:

CLASS 4A

1. Marvin Ridge 615

2. Cardinal Gibbons 477.5

3. Weddington 407.5

4. Myers Park 377.5

5. Cuthbertson 345

6. Charlotte Catholic 342.5

7. Hoggard 305

8. Ardrey Kell 287.5

9. Green Hope 250

10. Broughton 247.5

CLASS 3A

1. Croatan 520

2. Lake Norman Charter 365

3. North Lincoln 330

4. Carrboro 302.5

5. First Flight 300

6. Orange 295

7. J.H. Rose 280

8. Hickory 275

9. Terry Sanford 270

10. Dudley 267.5

CLASS 2A

1. Seaforth 527.5

2. Pine Lake Prep 477.5

3. N.C. School of Science and Math/Durham 302.5

4. Salisbury 295

5. Lincoln Charter 292.5

6. Franklin Academy 282.5

7. Brevard 237.5

8. Community School of Davidson 225

9. Clinton 217.5

10. East Burke 195

CLASS 1A

1. Mount Airy 352.5

2. Swain County 330

3. (tie) Christ the King, Bishop McGuinness 305

5. Mountain Island Charter 267.5

6. Corvian Community 230

7. Elkin 225

8. Uwharrie Charter 205

9. Thomas Jefferson Academy 202.5

10. Robbinsville 197.5