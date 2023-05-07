Marvin Mims will be a versatile playmaker for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos traded up in the second round of the NFL draft last month to select Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims.

Mims (5-11, 183 pounds) is a versatile, speedy (4.38) wide receiver who will compete for playing time on offense while likely making an instant impact on special teams as a rookie.

Mims split time between the slot and perimeter in college, and he believes that versatility will translate to the NFL.

“My best-known thing is I’m a playmaker,” Mims said after being picked by the Broncos. “I’m very versatile [and can play] inside and outside. I played both about 50-50 at Oklahoma. I feel like one of my best things is stretching the field and just making big plays out of short routes, intermediate routes, all the different stuff — screen game.

“I’ve averaged around 19 yards per reception in my career and have been very reliable in the return game. With that stuff, I feel like I bring a lot to the team on different aspects. I’m just excited to get a chance to go out there and show it.”

Mims averaged 19.5 yards per catch in three seasons at Oklahoma, including a 20.1 YPC average last season. He also averaged 16.0 yards per punt return with the Sooners last season. With impressive speed and versatility, Mims should be able to quickly win playing time in Denver.

