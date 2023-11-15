Marvin Mims responds to his Russell Wilson comment going viral

Before the Denver Broncos faced the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football last week, wide receiver Marvin Mims was taking pictures with Broncos fans while being heckled by a Bills fan.

“You’re locked up! Nothing! Zero catches! Zero catches!” a fan shouted to Mims.

The receiver had a perfect response: “Hey, he don’t throw it to me anyway!” Video from the exchange went viral on social media:

#Broncos rookie WR Marvin Mims: "He don’t throw it to me anyway." After a fan was heckling him for having 0 catches.pic.twitter.com/PJeLJMWbsF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 14, 2023

Mims was smiling when he made the comment, which was clearly a light-hearted remark. The receiver does not have beef with quarterback Russell Wilson, and he took to Twitter on Tuesday to make that known.

“Great team win!! Appreciate all the love from Broncos Country at the game. Just was having some fun pregame with the fans. Everybody chill out 😂😂” Mims wrote on his Twitter/X page.

Great team win!! Appreciate all the love from Broncos Country at the game. Just was having some fun pregame with the fans. Everybody chill out 😂😂 — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) November 14, 2023

While he’s had a limited role on offense, Mims has been an electric returner and he was just named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

During the team’s three-game winning streak, Mims has received just one target in all three games. With a productive run-heavy attack, Denver might not feel inclined to fix what’s not broken, but here’s to hoping for more targets for Mims in the second half of the season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire