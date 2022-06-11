Marvin Mims No. 4 wide receiver in On3’s Impact 300

He’s led the Oklahoma Sooners in receiving each of the last two seasons and yet, there’s a feeling that Marvin Mims has another level he can ascend to.

The depth at wide receiver in 2021 limited his opportunities as the team opted for a rotation at the position. Quarterback inconsistency didn’t help either as the up and down play of Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams kept the Sooners wide receivers from not having a single player with more than 40 receptions on the season.

But the lack of opportunities didn’t stop Mims from surpass 700 yards and average 22 yards per reception.

Against Texas, his ability to adjust to the football in 50-50 situations were key to Oklahoma’s second half comeback. Sure Caleb Williams and Kennedy Brooks had a hand in the outcome, but if Mims doesn’t make those big plays in contested catches, the Sooners may not complete the comeback.

Dillon Gabriel on 20+ yard throws from 2019-2020 🎯 69 completions (1st)

🎯 2,654 yards (1st)

🎯 28 touchdowns (3rd) pic.twitter.com/NeHa4v8ekD — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 6, 2022

Heading into the 2022 season in a fresh offense and with a quarterback who can throw a few ball, Mims should see a bump in his production and came in at No. 4 among wide receivers in On3’s Impact 300, a ranking of the top 300 college football players heading into 2022.

Like Boutte, Marvin Mims is chasing his first 1,000-yard season but he’s still in the conversation for the first round of the draft in 2023. Last season, Mims had 32 receptions for 705 yards. His NIL value is $589,000. – Nikki Chavanelle, On3 Sports

Mims comes in behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State, Jordan Addison of USC, and Kayshon Boutte of LSU. Mims comes in ahead of Big 12 foes Xavier Worthy, Xavier Hutchinson, and Isaiah Neyor.

Receiving some first round consideration in early 2023 mock drafts, Marvin Mims has a chance to solidify himself as the best deep threat in college football and one of the best wide receivers in the game in 2022.

