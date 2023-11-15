Marvin Mims Jr. named AFC special teams player of the week

The Broncos had an average drive start of their own 44-yard line during Monday's victory over the Bills.

One reason for that was the team grabbing four takeaways. Another was returner Marvin Mims Jr.

Now Mims has been named AFC special teams player of the week for his performance.

Mims had a 17-yard return to the Denver 48 in the first half that helped set up Courtland Sutton’s stunning 7-yard touchdown. Then Mims had a kick return that went 39 yards in the third quarter, though it didn’t result in points.

In the fourth quarter, Mims had a 27-yard punt return that set up Denver at its own 46 for a touchdown drive.

A second-round pick in this year's draft, Mims has averaged 20.7 yards on his nine punt returns and 33.6 yards on his seven kick returns.

The Broncos will try to keep things rolling this week against the Vikings.