Marvin Mims excited to reunite with 2 college teammates in Denver

When Marvin Mims arrives at the Denver Broncos’ facility for the start of organized team activities, he will be met by two familiar faces.

Mims (2020-2022) played at Oklahoma with Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto (2018-2021) and Denver safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (2018-2021) for two seasons with the Sooners.

“It’s really exciting,” Mims said of reuniting with his former college teammates in the NFL. “OU is a huge brotherhood, so just being able to play with those two again — I played with them for two years. I just talked Turner-Yell not too long ago at the spring game.”

Mims also knows Broncos running back Samaje Perine, who played at Oklahoma from 2014-2016.

“Just being able to reconnect with those guys — I’m also really close with Samaje Perine and his family — being there with them, it’ll be great,” Mims said. “I’m excited and looking forward to it.”

Denver guard Ben Powers also played at Oklahoma from 2016-2018, overlapping with each of Perine, Bonitto and Turner-Yell for one season. There will be five Sooners in the Broncos’ locker room this summer, marking the highest number of players from the same school on Denver’s roster in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire