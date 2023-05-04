Marvin Mims excited for ‘great opportunity’ with the Broncos

After catching 54 passes for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games at Oklahoma in 2022, Marvin Mims is now set to begin his NFL career with the Denver Broncos this fall.

The Broncos are three-time Super Bowl champions who have sold out every home game since 1970. They have incredible support, and draft prospects like Mims have noticed.

“I think it’s a great opportunity just being out in Denver,” Mims said after being drafted in the second round of the NFL draft. “The tradition, the atmosphere, all that great stuff — it’s something that’s known all around. It’s an opportunity for me to show what I can do in front of the whole league and the whole world and what I bring to the table while being a great teammate. However I can fit the offense, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to do my best every single day — day in and day out.”

Denver traded up into the second round of the draft to select Mims, a sign that he was a player they coveted.

“It means a lot,” Mims said of the team moving up to draft him. “It kind of just shows how much they trusted me, what they see in me, and the possibilities. You want other people to believe in you as you believe in yourself. I’m just extremely grateful for that.”

Mims totaled 123 receptions for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons (37 games) with the Sooners. He will also likely return punts for the Broncos after running back 33 punts for 391 yards in college.

“I’m ready to see what I can do for the Denver Broncos,” he said.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire