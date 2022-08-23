Marvin Mims and Andrew Raym appear in Draft Wire’s two-round mock draft

The Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the premier pipelines to the NFL during its storied history.

Our friends at Draft Wire expect that trend to continue in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft with wide receiver Marvin Mims and offensive lineman Andrew Raym being selected.

Both Sooners are being mocked in the second round here, with Mims going 37th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Raym 46th overall to the Tennessee Titans.

These mock drafts don’t mean much right now, but it is always interesting to see who the best “NFL ready” prospects are going into a season and how these mock drafts unfold as fall turns into winter.

Notably absent from this mock draft is Dillon Gabriel. Six different QBs made the cut for this but Gabriel is not among them for whatever reason.

Also not among these prospects is offensive tackle Anton Harrison. Harrison was recently named Oklahoma’s best 2023 NFL Draft prospect by ESPN’s Matt Miller.

Looking away from the Sooners, this mock has Alabama Edge Will Anderson going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. The Texans getting the first pick in the draft is absolutely possible, and while Anderson already has an argument for the best defensive player in the country another Heisman-worthy season would make him very difficult to pass on.

The relative lack of crimson and cream in this preseason mock draft shows just how important this season is for several players’ draft stock. Gabriel, Harrison, Woodi Washington and others all need that one last push to clinch a good spot on draft weekend. It’s also indicative of the relative unknown nature of this roster heading into 2022.

But it won’t be long before draft analysts begin taking notice.

List

Oklahoma football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire