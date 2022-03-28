Marvin Mims among the top 10 returning wide receivers according to Rivals’ Mike Farrell

The Oklahoma Sooners’ passing game took a bit of a hit over the offseason with the transfers of Mario Williams and Jadon Haselwood and the NFL draft departure of Mike Woods. While the Sooners lost their top three wide receivers in targets and receptions, they’re bringing back arguably their best wide receiver over the last two seasons, Marvin Mims.

Mims production in 2021 was a product of circumstance. After leading the team in receptions and yards in 2020, expectations soared for the sophomore receiver heading into last season. With the depth and the inconsistent nature of the offense, it was difficult for Mims to find consistent opportunities last fall.

As teams began to take the deep ball away from the offense, little adjustments were made to get Marvin Mims opportunities in the short to intermediate parts of the field. Just 15 of his 41 targets on the season were within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Only 37% of Mims targets went to the short part of the field. Compare that to Mike Woods (59%), Mario Williams (54%), and Jadon Haselwood (48%), and it’s clear that Lincoln Riley didn’t know how to get his best wide receiver involved. And that doesn’t account for the number of routes run deep down the field where he didn’t get the ball thrown his way.

But as the Sooners look to the future with Jeff Lebby as the offensive coordinator and Cale Gundy as the wide receivers coach, there’s renewed optimism in Marvin Mims and his ability to lead a wide receiver group that has talent but also has something to prove. Last week, Mike Farrell released his top 10 wide receivers returning for the 2022 season, and Marvin Mims came in at No. 7.

Mims is joined by three other Big 12 wide receivers, including Xavier Hutchinson of Iowa State at No. 10, Quentin Johnston of TCU at No. 5, and Xavier Worthy of Texas at No. 4.

Story continues

The Big 12 leads the way with four wide receivers in Farrell’s top 10. The ACC is next with three, followed by the Big 10 with two, and the SEC with one.

Looking over this list, it’s clear that Mims could be more involved in the offense. Five of the top 10 wide receivers on the list had more than double the number of receptions that Mims saw in 2021. Two of those receivers had three times as many receptions last year.

Heading into his third season, Marvin Mims has a chance to lead the Oklahoma Sooners in receiving yardage yet again. His big-play potential has stood out since he stepped foot in Norman. Will Jeff Lebby get him involved in other ways instead of solely relying on him as a deep threat? Based on the number of plays and the tempo Lebby wants to play with, Mims will have a chance to put up big numbers in 2022.

Here’s a look at the top 10 returning receivers according to Mike Farrell and their numbers from 2021.

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State Cyclones

Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) reacts after a reception against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2021 Stats: 83 receptions, 987 yards, and 5 touchdowns.

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) hurdles Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Joe Lusardi (37) during the second quarter Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

2021 Stats: 71 receptions, 1,293 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Jayden Reed, Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed makes a catch against Pittsburgh defensive back A.J. Woods during the first half of the Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 Stats: 59 receptions, 1,026 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma Sooners

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) makes a touchdown catch in front of Texas Longhorns defensive back Darion Dunn (4) during the fourth quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 32 receptions, 705 yards, and 5 touchdowns.

Josh Downs, North Carolina Tar Heels

Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) catches a pass behind Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 30-23 in overtime. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 101 receptions, 1,335 yards, and 8 touchdowns.

Quentin Johnston, TCU Horned Frogs

Dec 5, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a pass against Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) in the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 33 receptions, 612 yards, and 6 touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy, Texas Longhorns

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) goes for a catch as TCU Horned Frogs safety Nook Bradford (28) defends during the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 62 receptions, 981 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte, LSU Tigers

Oct 2, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) runs against Auburn Tigers cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 38 receptions for 509 yards, and 9 touchdowns.

Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh Panthers

Nov 27, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) catches a touchdown pass over Syracuse Orange defensive back Aman Greenwood (26) in the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2021 stats: 100 receptions, 1,593 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State Buckeyes

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl.

Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes. Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 stats: 95 receptions, 1,606 yards, 9 touchdowns

1

1

1

1

1

1