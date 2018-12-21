Is this the year Marvin Lewis leaves the Bengals?

Marvin Lewis has become the new Sean Payton.

For several consecutive years before last year, a Sunday Splash! report or two (or more) suggested that Payton would be leaving the Saints. And he’s still there.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In December 2017, it was reported definitively that Lewis will leave the Bengals after the season. And, of course, he’s still there.

Lewis, whose contract expired after 2017, ultimately signed a new two-year deal, continuing a relationship with owner Mike Brown that traces back to 2003. And now that 2018 is coming to an end, speculation once again swirls that this year will be the last year for Lewis in Cincinnati.

Two years ago, it was believed Marvin Lewis hoped to stay in Cincinnati long enough to allow his son, Marcus, to establish himself in the profession. Depending on where that currently stands, Lewis could decide that he can move on at 60.

And if the relationship is going to end, it’s more likely to end with Lewis walking than being pushed. Brown doesn’t like to pay people to not work, and if Lewis were to be fired, Brown would owe Lewis a full season of pay.

Still, there’s a belief percolating that Lewis will indeed move on after the season. Recent history tells us that, while it makes sense to keep an eye on the situation, the unexpected has become the expected in Cincinnati. And with Lewis constantly staying, the unexpected could be a departure, especially with the Bengals sinking so low this year that they’ll head to Cleveland as double-digit underdogs on Sunday.