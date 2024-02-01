Marvin Lewis joins Raiders as assistant head coach
Marvin Lewis is back in the NFL.
The former Bengals coach, who worked in Cincinnati from 2003 through 2018, has agreed to join the Raiders as assistant head coach, per a source with knowledge of the situation.
Lewis and head coach Antonio Pierce worked together at Arizona State from 2019 through 2021. In 2020, they were co-defensive coordinators.
Lewis has a regular-season record of 131-122-3 and an NFL head coach. He was the Associated Press coach of the year in 2009.
Pierce earned the head-coaching job in Las Vegas after going 5-4 as the interim head coach after the firing of Josh McDaniels.