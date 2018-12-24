Marvin Lewis on concern about Vontaze Burfict’s concussions: I’m not a doctor

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing two games with a concussion, but he didn’t make it through the first half before he was back in the concussion protocol.

Burfict was hurt late in the first half of the game and initially resisted assistance from a member of the training staff before eventually heading to the locker room. Head coach Marvin Lewis said after the game that players often don’t like to hear that they are being pulled out of the game, but eventually “settle down and then they go do it.”

Sunday’s concussion was the seventh known concussion of Burfict’s NFL career and Lewis was asked if the number of head injuries are a cause for concern.

“You’re not a doctor,” Lewis said. “I’m not a doctor, either.”

The previous concussion, a hip injury and a season-opening suspension limited Burfict to seven appearances in the first 16 weeks of the season and he hasn’t played a full season since 2013. Suspensions have played a role in that, but, doctor or not, that history is concerning if you’re banking on Burfict playing a big role in the future.