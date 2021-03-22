Marvin Jones ready to play the part of leader in Jaguars’ receivers room

Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell wanted Marvin Jones to follow him from Detroit. Jones adds speed and experience to a young, building team.

“It feels good because obviously, I’m still playing at the top of my game,” Jones said Monday, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. ”I’ve been doing this a long time at a high level. I felt like even when I was in Cincy when I was a young guy, I was still a leader in a way.

“I think everywhere I’ve been, every stop I’ve made, I’ve been a leader. That’s not necessarily saying that I’m going to be the one talking all the time. I like to show and you see that I’m a leader on and off the field.”

Jones, who caught 76 passes for 978 yards and nine touchdowns last season for Detroit, joins a receivers room with DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault. The Jaguars also signed former Seahawks receiver Phillip Dorsett, who missed the 2020 season with a foot injury.

“Yeah, speed is something I’ve always believed in, and Phillip Dorsett answers that question,” coach Urban Meyer said, “and I think Marvin is at an extremely high value for how we came across that. I mean, on video tape, I really love watching that guy play.”

Jones reunites with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in Jacksonville.

