The Lions fell to 3-4 in Sunday’s loss to the Colts and that may leave them with some decisions to make ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

They made a move to bring in defensive end Everson Griffen last week, but could send players out in the next two days if they don’t feel they will help the team pile up wins in the remaining nine games. One player who could have appeal is wide receiver Marvin Jones.

Jones followed up a strong Week 7 effort with two touchdowns in Week 8 and he’s the kind of experienced veteran who could have appeal for other teams. Jones said on Sunday that he doesn’t expect to get dealt and doesn’t need “clarification” from the team about his status.

“They can do what they have to do,” Jones said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Right now, I’m a Lion and I’m in a Lions jersey and I’m playing for the Lions. If I’m out there, I’m practicing, that’s what I’m doing now, I’m putting on the No. 11 jersey with the Lions until further notice. So there’s nothing for me to worry about or even ask. What they do, that’s what they do, so that’s just what it is.”

The Lions were 3-4 two years ago when they traded wide receiver Golden Tate to the Eagles shortly after acquiring defensive tackle Damon Harrison. A Jones trade after the move for Griffen would make this a similar situation, although the shakier job security of General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia likely makes the approach different this time around.

Marvin Jones not looking for “clarification” from Lions ahead of trade deadline originally appeared on Pro Football Talk