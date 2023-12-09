Marvin Humes is sixth campmate voted off I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Marvin Humes has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after receiving the fewest public votes.

The JLS singer was eliminated from the ITV reality show – leaving just Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew, Nigel Farage, and Josie Gibson in the Australian jungle who will be taking part in the infamous celebrity cyclone.

Humes said the experience was “one million percent life-changing”, telling hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “Without getting too gushy, I am so grateful for everything that I have.

🎶 He makes us wanna oh oh oh oh oh! 🎶



Pop star Marvin and his smooth vocals leave the Jungle after an amazing 21 days! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/2oSNYODP7z — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2023

“Seeing Rochelle yesterday, I have never felt the way I feel about her, like I did yesterday in that moment where I haven’t seen her for so long and she was sat there, it just took my breath away, it was unbelievable.

“And my kids. You really do appreciate everything you have in life, not the material stuff, just the people that you love and the people that love you, those feelings are really nice.”

It comes after the celebrities had an emotional surprise reunion with their nearest and dearest during Friday’s episode.

‘I feel like I’m on a blind date with someone I’ve been married to!’ Marvin and Rochelle reunite in the Jungle 💕 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/KY7sJiPTJf — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2023

Farage’s daughter Isabelle, who said she “did not expect him to do this well”, was waiting to see her shocked father.

He told her: “We’ve had a few political arguments, I haven’t started any of them,” to which Isabelle replied: “That’s nice for once.”

She also joked that her grandparents “loved” seeing his bare bottom on TV.

Meanwhile Humes was reunited with his wife Rochelle, who had snuck into main camp and was sitting in the camp leader chair.

The Saturdays singer said: “I weirdly feel like I’m on a blind date, I feel like I’m a fan because I’ve been watching you on telly every night.”

Hugging her, he said: “That feels so good….I’m so grateful for everything in my life. This makes you so, so, so grateful. I know it sounds cheesy but it is life-changing, it really is.”

‘I just never thought I could be this proud of someone. I genuinely wish I was more like you.’

Sam is reunited with best friend Pete 💚 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/wgGxYGGK3N — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2023

Retired boxer Bellew’s wife Rachael was waiting to see him, which made him emotional.

He said: “This will stick with me more than any moment I’ve had in the jungle.”

While The Only Way Of Essex star Pete Wicks was reunited with his best friend Thompson, and Gibson began crying after meeting her friend Mia Williams – who said her son Reggie had been watching her every evening on the TV.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Saturday at 9.30pm.