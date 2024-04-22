Marvin Harrison still overwhelming favorite to be 1st receiver drafted

The 2024 NFL draft begins in a few days and the betting lines and odds for some of the picks have not changed much.

The wide receiver class is talented and there are three players who could all be the best one.

However, only one is viewed by sportsbooks as the likely first receiver off the board.

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, that is Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., who has mostly been connected to the Arizona Cardinals.

Harrison is the heavy favorite to be the first receiver drafted at -700 odds. Those odds are such they aren’t really worth a wager, as you would win only $1.42 for every $10 wagered. He has 87.5% implied odds of being the first receiver taken.

The other receivers are LSU’s Malik Nabers at +350 and Washington’s Rome Odunze at +3000.

Even at +350, that is only 22.22% implied odds, more than 60% less likely to be the first receiver selected than Harrison.

Draft analysts have said many times that there are teams who like Nabers or Odunze more than Harrison, but the betting markets aren’t swayed.

The first team likely to take a receiver are the Arizona Cardinals, who own the fourth pick. Harrison figures to be the pick and the first non-quarterback to be drafted.

Is betting on Harrison worth it? Not really, but it also isn’t worth betting anyone else at this point because of Harrison’s odds.

