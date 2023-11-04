Marvin Harrison Jr.: Younger brother Jett is ‘more talented’ then he was at age 14

Many NFL teams who are tanking struggling to win football games are frothing at the mouth over Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., son of the NFL legend and one who looks like he’s on path to be among the great receivers of his own era.

But down the pipeline, there’s another young Harrison who may be receiving his own hype in just a couple years.

In a press conference, Marvin Harrison Jr. heaped praise onto 14-year-old Jett Harrison, an eighth grader.

“He’s great. He’s definitely more talented than I ever was at that age,” Harrison said in a video posted to Twitter by Lantern Sports. “He started early with the routes and everything from my dad. I’m super excited to see how he comes along, and it’s gonna be very scary to see how he progresses.”

Marv talking about his little brother, 14-year-old Jett Harrison: "He's great. He's definitely more talented than I ever was at that age… he sees me here [at Ohio State] and naturally he wants to follow in my footsteps." pic.twitter.com/5pkfYAEcUX — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) November 2, 2023

After starring in high school at St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), Harrison Jr. broke out at the collegiate level as a sophomore at Ohio State when he posted 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns on 77 receptions in 13 games. He’s on pace to match those numbers, with 48 receptions, 889 yards and eight touchdowns through eight games as a junior.

The Harrison father is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

It’s scary to think there’s a third who may be just as talented as these two. Don’t be surprised if Ohio State tries to take advantage of the connection between the brothers.

“He sees me here; naturally he wants to follow my footsteps,” Marvin Jr. said.

