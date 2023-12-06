Marvin Harrison Jr. to try and be Ohio State's first Biletnikoff winner since Terry Glenn

Marvin Harrison Jr. is looking to make Ohio State history Friday.

Harrison is looking to become the second Buckeye ever to win the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the best receiver in college football.

One Ohio State wide receiver has won the Biletnikoff Award: Terry Glenn, who won over USC's Keyshawn Johnson and Penn State's Bobby Engram.

Since Glenn's win in 1995, Ohio State had only one other season with a Biletnikoff finalist: Harrison in 2022, who, along with Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson, finished behind Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt for the award.

In 2023, Harrison is also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, and is Ohio State's sixth Heisman finalist in six seasons, joining Dwayne Haskins Jr., Justin Fields, Chase Young and C.J. Stroud (twice).

Harrison has already been named as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Receiver of the Year.

Do Marvin Harrison Jr.'s stats stack up to Terry Glenn?

Glenn had a record-breaking season for Ohio State in 1995.

Glenn was the first Ohio State receiver to eclipse 1,400 yards, bringing in 64 catches for 1,411 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In 12 games, Harrison has 67 catches for 1,211 yards — the first OSU receiver to have two 1,000-yard seasons — and 15 touchdowns.

Harrison is behind each of his fellow Biletnikoff finalists in receiving yards: LSU's Malik Nabers (1,546) and Washington's Rome Odunze (1,428).

