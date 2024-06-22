Marvin Harrison Jr. tops rookie fantasy football rankings

Summer has arrived, which means it’s time for fantasy football drafts to start firing up very soon. Some leagues have picked already, but most of the football world waits until closer to the preseason before picking.

Fans who want to snag Marvin Harrison Jr. in their fantasy drafts will need to pull the trigger early. The Cardinals wideout is the top-ranked rookie in fantasy football and is being drafted as such. He might have been the No. 4 overall pick, but as a fantasy commodity, Harrison definitively tops the rookie class.

At Fantasy Pros, Harrison is currently WR12 in the draft rankings and the No. 21 overall player. That makes Arizona’s presumptive top wideout the only rookie in the top 50 of the current fantasy draft rankings.

Giants WR Malik Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is next up at No. 54. Bears QB and top overall pick Caleb Williams is the only other rookie listed in the top 100 fantasy values.

