Do Marvin Harrison Jr.'s stats compare to 2020 Heisman Trophy-winning WR DeVonta Smith?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is on track to do something no wide receiver has done since 2020: finish in the top-10 of Heisman Trophy voting.

Coming off a 149-yard and two-touchdown performance in Saturday night's 38-3 win against Michigan State, the Ohio State wide receiver has the fourth-best odds of any player to win the Heisman at +550 according to BetMGM. Harrison sits behind Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (-110), Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (+375) and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (+400).

Harrison has the best odds of any non-quarterback, with Michigan running back Blake Corum next at +15000 odds.

Who is the receiver Harrison is attempting to follow in the footsteps of? Alabama's DeVonta Smith, who took home the 2020 Heisman Trophy ahead of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who finished seventh.

So how does Harrison's first 10 games compare to Smith's 2020 season?

Can Marvin Harrison Jr. compare to Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020?

Through 10 games, Harrison leads Ohio State with 59 receptions for 1,063 yards and 13 total touchdowns, averaging 17.9 yards per touch. He has recorded seven games with at least 100 yards receiving, along with eight games with at least one touchdown reception including a six-game scoring streak.

In Smith's first 10 games of his Heisman campaign in 2020, Smith had 83 catches for 1,327 yards and 16 touchdowns. This stretch included two 200-yard performances against Mississippi State and LSU.

Harrison's best performance in 2023 was an 11-catch, 162-yard performance against Penn State where he scored one touchdown.

Smith finished with 1,856 receiving yards on 117 catches with 24 total touchdowns. He was the first wide receiver since Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook in 2016 to finish top-10 in the Heisman race.

