Marvin Harrison Jr.’s rookie contract reportedly signed without a certified NFLPA agent

By now you’ve probably heard that former Ohio State receiving star Marvin Harrison Jr. has signed his rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals. It is notable and significant because Harrison signed his deal relatively quickly, and in fact is still the highest drafted player to have done so.

He was selected by the Cardinals as the No. 4 pick, and that usually garners a significant pay day. And while the official numbers have yet to be officially reported, based on the structure of deals and where they fall these days, the contract has been reported to be in the neighborhood of a four year deal worth $35,374,742 that includes a $22,547,084 signing bonus. The base salaries are the league minimum of $795,000 in 2024; $960,000 in 2025; $1.075 million in 2026 and $1.19 million in 2027. There is a club option for a fifth year.

The other thing that’s notable about the contract, however, is that Harrison does not appear to have used a certified NFLPA agent. How do we know? Because the contract for Harrison has been submitted and he still does not appear to have a registered agent.

Read it only here with full breakdown of WR Marvin Harrison Jr.'s contract (including salary-cap charges), along with the news that the deal was negotiated without an NFLPA-certified agent:https://t.co/W3NjWRuR4G — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) May 30, 2024

Now, maybe there’s something going on with the paperwork or behind the scenes we simply don’t know about, but these things are usually pretty boilerplate and standard. Our best guess? Maybe a Hall of Fame receiver that also doubles as his father helped negotiate things?

Either way, if more comes out about how Harrison’s contract was signed and who shepherded him through it, we’ll have it for you.

