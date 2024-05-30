Marvin Harrison Jr.’s rookie contract negotiated without having NFLPA-certified agent

While the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing Tuesday of the team’s second first-round pick, defensive lineman Darius Robinson (No. 27 overall), the specific breakdown of the contract is not yet known.

That normally takes a few days until the deal is submitted to the NFLPA. However, various reports have pegged the general terms of the contract being worth just under $13.9 million and includes a $6.9 million signing bonus.

The contract of tackle Tyler Guyton (No. 29 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys has been filed and is worth $13.2 million with a $6.4 million signing bonus. None of the players from pick 20 to 26 have signed.

Robinson’s registered agent is Christopher Cabott. While not usually notable, it is mentioned here because the contract for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been submitted and the fourth overall choice still does not have a registered agent. It is unknown who helped in the negotiation, but it could have been his Hall-of-Fame father Marvin with an assist from someone else. Draft-choice negotiations aren’t very difficult because each slot is mostly pre-determined with not a lot of wiggle room.

The basic numbers for Harrison have been reported, but Cards Wire has obtained the full breakdown and specifics of the four-year deal that includes a fifth-year club option.

Harrison signed a fully guaranteed deal worth $35,374,742 that includes a $22,547,084 signing bonus. The base salaries are the league minimum of $795,000 in 2024; $960,000 in 2025; $1.075 million in 2026 and $1.19 million in 2027.

However, that’s not the only compensation Harrison will be paid from 2025 through 2027. Each of those years includes guaranteed training camp roster bonuses worth a total of $8,807,658: $1,442,943 in 2025; $2,935,886 in 2026 and $4,428,829 in 2027.

For salary-cap purposes, the signing bonus is prorated over four years with $6,431,171 charged this year; $8,039,714 in 2025; $9,647,657 in 2026 and $11,255,600 in 2027.

