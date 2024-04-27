Marvin Harrison Jr. reacts to Max Melton’s NFL draft selection by the Arizona Cardinals

After spending the last three seasons going up against Rutgers defensive back Max Melton in the NFL draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. has nothing but respect for his new teammate. One day after Harrison was a first round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, his new team took Melton in the second round.

Harrison, an All-Big Ten selection at Ohio State, had some great competitions against Melton. Last year, Melton held Harrison to four catches for 25 yards as Rutgers nearly upset Ohio State.

Practice for the Cardinals in rookie minicamp just got very interesting as these two players know each other well.

Melton’s performance against Harrison this past fall was impressive as it was the second-lowest receiving total of the year for the Ohio State wide receiver.

The Cardinals took Melton in the second round of the NFL draft with the No. 43 overall selection. The pick of the Rutgers defensive back led to a social media reaction from Harrison:

Always respected his game fr https://t.co/RJJbcTzLWi — Marvin Harrison Jr. (@MarvHarrisonJr) April 27, 2024

Melton is in a good spot with the Cardinals, who need help in their secondary.

Melton played all four years at Rutgers where he had 113 total tackles, eight interceptions, 20 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries in 43 games.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire