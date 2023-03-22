Marvin Harrison Jr. participating in Ohio State pro day

While the NFL scouting community will converge Wednesday for Ohio State’s pro day to get a closer look at the eligible prospects for the 2023 NFL draft, they’ll get an early viewing of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft class.

Coming off a stellar All-American campaign in 2022 as C.J. Stroud’s top target in the Buckeyes passing game, Harrison Jr. will be running routes for the draft-eligible quarterback at Wednesday’s pro day.

The Colts reportedly are sending at least one representative, area scout Mike Lacy, to the workout Wednesday.

One more thing on @OhioStateFB Pro Day that's pretty interesting: Buckeye All-American WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be one of CJ Stroud's receivers during his scripted throwing session, per sources. So NFL scouts will get an early look at an elite 2024 prospect. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2023

The son of Colts legend Marvin Harrison, Junior stepped up in a major way during his sophomore campaign. As projected first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba dealt with a hamstring injury all season, Harrison Jr. assumed the role as Stroud’s WR1.

What resulted was an incredible breakout season that included 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. It has firmly placed him as the WR1 in what projects to be a strong 2024 class.

We have no idea whether the Colts will have the chance to select Harrison Jr. next offseason, but there’s a good chance he becomes a borderline top-10 pick in 2024.

And scouts will get a very close look at him Wednesday during Ohio State’s pro day.

