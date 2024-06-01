Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. have top-10 cap charges for Cardinals; D.J. Humphries exits top 51 Sunday

With Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. catapulting to having the team’s ninth-highest salary-cap charge for 2024, he is only slightly higher than tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who was the sixth overall choice in the 2023 draft.

Harrison’s cap figure this year is $6.432 million, while Johnson’s is $6.376 million. During his rookie season, Johnson was at $5.1 million.

Both Harrison and Johnson aren’t far from being higher on the list. As of today (June 1), linebacker Kyzir White is sixth at $6.75 million, tackle Jonah Williams is seventh at $6.61 million and defensive lineman Justin Jones is eighth at $6.555 million.

However, when the clock strikes midnight Saturday, Harrison and Johnson will move up one spot because former Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries will exit the team’s top 51.

Designated a post-June 1 release in March, Humphries has remained second on the team with a $22.877 million cap charge. As of June 2, his $15.735 million 2024 salary disappears and he will count $6.917 million in dead money this year and in 2025.

That will also increase the Cardinals’ current cap space to $36.358 million, according to overthecap.com. There will be cap room needed for players that end up on injured reserve and on the practice squad, but there will likely be significant funds available at the end of the season to roll over into the 2025 cap.

As of Sunday, the team’s top five cap hits are:

