Marvin Harrison Jr. only needed a conversation with BJ Ojulari to get No. 18

As we know, rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will wear No. 18 as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. It was the number he wore at Ohio State.

However, 2023 second-round pick BJ Ojulari had No. 18 entering this season.

Ojulari now wears No. 9 after giving up No. 18 to Harrison.

It didn’t require a tough negotiation, Ojulari told team reporter Darren Urban.

It was “just an agreement between mutual parties.”

“(Marvin) wore 18 in college, I wore 18 in college, and it means a lot to both of us, but we all came to an agreement to let him have 18,” Ojulari told Urban. “He’s going to be a big part of our offense this year and he’s a great guy.

“He approached me. He gave me a call, we chopped it up, had a good conversation. We all ended up happy. I switched to a different number. It’s all good. We’re all going to make plays and win games.”

The No. 18 is a special number for those who play for LSU. It is given to a player who shows particular character and football traits.

But now Ojulari will look cool with a single digit coming off the edge.

In terms of football aesthetics, No. 9 will look way better off the edge.

However, there is an untold story here.

Yes, Ojulari just gave up No. 18 to Harrison. But No. 9 was also taken. It belonged to quarterback Desmond Ridder, acquired via trade this offseason. He wore No. 9 with the Falcons for two seasons and also wore it in college at Cincinnati.

He now wears No. 19.

Ojulari didn’t ask for anything for No. 18. Did he have to give up something to get Ridder’s No. 9?

