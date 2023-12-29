Marvin Harrison Jr. officially ruled out for Ohio State football in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas — Marvin Harrison Jr. has been ruled out for the Cotton Bowl against Missouri.

On Ohio State’s pregame status report released two hours ahead of kickoff on Friday night, it listed Harrison among six unavailable scholarship players.

There was little expectation that Harrison would play in the New Year’s Six bowl game. Seen as a generational wide receiver prospect who is expected to be selected near the top of next spring’s NFL draft, it had seemed inevitable that he would opt out, a recent trend among premier players in bowl games outside the College Football Playoff.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores a touchdown during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the University of Michigan.

In periods of practice that were open to reporters earlier this week, Harrison had not been participating. As the other Buckeyes were warming up and going through position drills, he was watching off to the side in a jersey and sweats without a helmet.

Harrison, a junior who has a season of eligibility left, has not made a formal announcement about whether he will file paperwork for early entry into the draft. He said earlier this month that he was considering a return to Ohio State.

A two-time unanimous All-American who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver and finished fourth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player, he caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns during the regular season.

His absence will mean an even greater role for Carnell Tate, a freshman who was already set to move up the depth in the aftermath of Julian Fleming entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

Between Fleming and Harrison, the Buckeyes will be without two of the receivers who started for them all fall. Emeka Egbuka, the starting slot receiver who was out for a stretch in October following an ankle injury, is in line to play.

The unavailability list also includes starting middle linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. His status had been uncertain earlier this week, and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had mentioned Tuesday that his status was “up in the air.”

Eichenberg was seen participating in drills during practice on Tuesday, but appeared more limited on Wednesday.

He injured his left elbow in a win at Rutgers early last month and missed the following two weeks against Michigan State and Minnesota before returning at Michigan.

Offensive lineman Miles Walker is also unavailable, as are running back Miyan Williams and safeties Lathan Ransom and Kourt Williams who have been out with season-ending injuries.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

